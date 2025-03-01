Holmgren (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Holmgren exited Friday's win over the Hawks after notching seven points, four rebounds and three assists across 15 minutes, and the big man simply couldn't play through an ankle injury that was bothering before the contest. It's unclear if Holmgren will have to endure a spell on the sidelines, but his next chance to play will come Monday against the Rockets in the second leg of a back-to-back set.