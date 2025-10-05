Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren (rest) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.
Along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Luguentz Dort (rest), Isaiah Hartenstein (rest), Cason Wallace (rest), Alex Caruso (rest) and Ajay Mitchell (ankle), Holmgren will sit out the front end of Oklahoma City's back-to-back set as the club evaluates the rest of its roster. Holmgren's next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against Dallas.
