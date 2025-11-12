Holmgren had 23 points (9-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 126-102 win over the Warriors.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stole the show with a 28-point, 11-assist performance, but Holmgren was excellent as well, posting a double-double without missing a single shot from the field. This was Holmgren's fourth double-double of the season and first since Oct. 27. Expect Holmgren to continue operating as the Thunder's second option behind Gilgeous-Alexander while Jalen Williams (wrist) is sidelined.