Holmgren produced 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 122-101 win over the Clippers.

The fourth-year center continues to ramp up his production. Holmgren has scored at least 20 points in five of the last eight games, averaging 20.8 points, 8.0 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks over that stretch while shooting 63.0 percent from the floor and an impressive 53.8 percent (14-for-26) from beyond the arc.