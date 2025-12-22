default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Holmgren is questionable to play Monday versus Memphis due to back spasms.

Holmgren's back is acting up and Monday's matchup will be the first of a back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Holmgren hit the sidelines. If he can't give it a go, there will be more opportunity for guys like Cason Wallace and Kenrich Williams. Check back for another update on Holmgren closer to Monday's tip.

More News