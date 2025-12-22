Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren is questionable to play Monday versus Memphis due to back spasms.
Holmgren's back is acting up and Monday's matchup will be the first of a back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Holmgren hit the sidelines. If he can't give it a go, there will be more opportunity for guys like Cason Wallace and Kenrich Williams. Check back for another update on Holmgren closer to Monday's tip.
