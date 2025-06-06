Holmgren ended Thursday's 111-110 loss to the Pacers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals with six points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one block across 24 minutes.

Holmgren was barely noticeable Thursday, putting up easily his worst performance of the postseason. Prior to the Game 1 loss, Holmgren had scored double digits in nine straight games, while also contributing above-average defensive numbers. Thursday's loss sees the Thunder now facing what could be considered a must-win game Sunday, when Holmgren will look to get back on track, as will the Thunder.