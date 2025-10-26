Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Returns Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren (hand) started the second half of Saturday's game against the Hawks, per the broadcast.
Holmgren exited to the locker room in the second quarter after appearing to hurt his hand on a block attempt. However, he's back on the floor and should be good to go for the remainder of the game.
