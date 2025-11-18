Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Rolls to 26-point night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren logged 26 points (10-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 126-109 victory over the Pelicans.
Holmgren turned in an efficient shooting performance, leading the Thunder in scoring while putting together his best scoring night since Oct. 25 against the Hawks. He was nearly as productive on the boards, falling just one rebound shy of a double-double. Holmgren continues to play at a high level, pouring in 20-plus points in four of his last five matchups.
