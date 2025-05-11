Holmgren ended with eight points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and 13 rebounds in 29 minutes during Sunday's 92-87 victory over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Holmgren came off back-to-back impressive performances in Game 2 and Game 3, but couldn't get it going offensively in Game 4, as he failed to crack double digits. The Gonzaga product ripped down 13 rebounds in Sunday's win, the second-best total on the team behind Isaiah Hartenstein (14).