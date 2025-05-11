Holmgren ended with eight points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and 13 rebounds in 29 minutes during Sunday's 92-87 victory over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Holmgren came off back-to-back impressive performances in Game 2 and Game 3, but couldn't get it going offensively in Game 4, as he failed to crack double digits. The Gonzaga product ripped down 13 rebounds in Sunday's win, the second-best total on the team behind Isaiah Hartenstein (14).
More News
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Double-doubles in Game 2•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Serviceable effort in Game 1 loss•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Pours in 24 points in win•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Swats five shots in Game 2•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Posts double-double in blowout win•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Will play against Memphis on Sunday•