Holmgren (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Following a disappointing four-point performance in Thursday's win against the Grizzlies, Holmgren will not play in Saturday's matchup against Indiana to manage his left hip issue. The Thunder will likely turn to Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams (hip) to shoulder the load in the frontcourt.

