Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Ruled out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks, per the broadcast.
Holmgren is dealing with shoulder soreness and will miss his fourth consecutive preseason game. His final chance to play ahead of the regular season will come Friday against Denver.
