Holmgren closed with 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 win over the Timberwolves.

While Holmgren struggled with his shot for most of the game, he came through when it mattered most, as he drilled a clutch triple with under a minute left to put the Thunder up for good. Head coach Mark Daigneault heaped praise on him after the match, calling Holmgren's late three-ball the "shot of the game," according to Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site. With the win, the Thunder became just the fifth team in NBA history to open the season 18-1.