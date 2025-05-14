Holmgren notched 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 win over the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Holmgren followed up his first single-digit performance of the playoffs in Game 4 with an efficient 14 points in a Game 5 win. Although he fell short of a double-double, the 23-year-old has been a key presence in the paint all postseason. In nine playoff games, Holmgren is averaging 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks on 43.9 percent shooting from the field and 34.9 percent from deep.