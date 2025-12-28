Holmgren recorded 29 points (12-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks and an assist in 29 minutes during Sunday's 129-104 win over the 76ers.

Holmgren came into Sunday's contest in an offensive slump of sorts, averaging 10.3 points over his previous three appearances, but he bounced back in a major way Sunday, racking up a game-high 29 points. In addition to his offensive output, Holmgren made a significant impact on the defensive end, matching his season high of four blocks.