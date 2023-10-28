Holmgren registered 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, seven blocks and a steal over 31 minutes in Friday's 108-105 win over the Cavaliers.

It was a block party for Holmgren in Cleveland, who was the first Thunder player to record seven rejections or more in a regular season game since Moses Brown on May 16, 2021. This was also the first career double-double for Holmgren and his 31 minutes played Friday is a noticeable increase from the 25 minutes he played in their season opening win Wednesday against the Bulls. The Thunder will host the defending champion Nuggets in their home opener Sunday, which will present Holmgren his biggest challenge yet against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.