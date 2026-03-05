Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Sinks six triples in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren posted 28 points (11-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 win over the Knicks.
Holmgren was hot to start Wednesday's game, drilling six triples to tie his career-high in three-point makes by halftime, but the Knicks did a good job of keeping him out of the mix over the second half. The 23-year-old big man and first-time All-Star has been having a career-year this season with averages of 17.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 triples and 2.0 blocks per contest.
