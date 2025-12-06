Holmgren closed Friday's 132-111 win over the Mavericks with 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes.

Holmgren and teammate Jalen Williams posted nearly identical box scores as each finished with 15 points and eight rebounds against the Mavericks. The former player 23 points and the latter 24. Oklahoma City separated from Dallas in the third quarter which limited his output. It's been a while since Holmgren tallied a double-double. After collecting three in the first four games of the year, the Gonzaga product's lone other double-double was back on November 11th.