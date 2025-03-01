Holmgren will not return for the second half of Friday's game against the Hawks due to a left ankle sprain, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Holmgren appeared to tweak his left ankle early in the first quarter of Friday's game, but he played through the injury and finished out the first half. After the Thunder reassessed him during halftime, however, Holmgren will miss the rest of the game and will end his night with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes. The Thunder will presumably put Holmgren through more tests Saturday before deciding on his status for Sunday's road game versus the Spurs. If Holmgren sits out Sunday, Isaiah Hartenstein will likely re-enter the starting five at center for Oklahoma City.