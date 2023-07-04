Holmgren (foot) is in the starting lineup for Monday's Summer League game against the Jazz.

This is exciting news for the organization after Holmgren went down with a Lisfranc injury last August that kept him out for the entire 2022 campaign. The team will undoubtedly keep a close eye on the forward's minutes in his first Summer League action of 2023, but this is a huge step for the forward as he gears up for the regular season.