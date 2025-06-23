Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Swats five shots in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren ended with 18 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 103-91 win over the Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Holmgren had some tough injury luck in 2024-25, missing a huge chunk of the season with a right iliac hip fracture. Playing in his second NBA season, Holmgren made 32 regular-season appearances, posting averages of 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.2 blocks, 0.7 steals and 1.4 three-pointers on 49.0 percent from the field and 75.4 percent from the line. As a fantasy asset, Holmgren managed to produce fourth-round value on a per-game basis in nine-category formats.
