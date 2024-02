Holmgren ended with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 33 minutes during Thursday's 129-107 win over the Clippers.

Holmgren led OKC on the boards in the victory and tied for the team lead with three blocks. He added a healthy 17 points, ranking fourth on the team in that category. Holmgren finished with the 15th double-double of his impressive rookie campaign.