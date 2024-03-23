Holmgren logged 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 123-103 victory over the Raptors.

Holmgren registered his fourth double-double in his last five appearances Friday. He led the Thunder in rebounds and was third behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams in scoring. Over his last five games, Holmgren has averaged 20.2 points on 57.6 percent shooting (including 45.5 percent from three on 4.4 3PA/G), 11.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 blocks over 31.3 minutes per game.