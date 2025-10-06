Holmgren (rest) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.

Holmgren sat out Sunday's preseason opener against the Hornets and will remain sidelined Monday. Preserving the young big man's health is a priority for the Thunder after he was limited to just 32 regular-season appearances last year. With Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein (rest) both unavailable, Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams should see extended frontcourt minutes against the Mavericks.