Holmgren (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Just like it happened Friday against the Jazz, the Thunder will rest the majority of their regular rotation members for this regular-season finale after securing not only the top seed in the Western Conference, but also the best record in the league. Holmgren's injury isn't expected to be serious, though, and the big man is likely to be available for the start of the playoffs April 19. His absence means the Thunder will likely turn to Jaylin Williams to shoulder the bulk of the load in the frontcourt alongside Kenrich Williams.