Holmgren (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Holmgren was a late addition to the injury report due to a left hip strain that will hold him out of Sunday's contest. Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams are candidates for increased run in Holmgren's absence.
