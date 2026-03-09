Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Holmgren will miss a second straight game while battling the flu. Aaron Wiggins could see a bump in minutes, and with Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) also out, Jaylin Williams figures to see increased frontcourt opportunities and is likely to start a second consecutive game. Holmgren's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Celtics.
