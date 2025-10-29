Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren (back) will not suit up for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
This will be the second straight game on the sidelines for Holmgren, which will result in more minutes for Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins. Holmgren's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Pelicans.
