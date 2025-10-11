Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Won't play vs. Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Holmgren will be among the notable players on his squad who will not suit up. The Gonzaga product is dealing with shoulder soreness and has missed the team's last three preseason games.
