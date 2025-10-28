default-cbs-image
Holmgren (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

After recording a double-double during Monday's game against the Mavericks, Holmgren will be sidelined for the second game of the back-to-back set with a back issue. The team will likely pivot to Aaron Wiggins to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.

