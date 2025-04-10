Holmgren (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.
After recording a double-double in Wednesday's win against the Suns, Holmgren won't be available Friday. The Thunder seem to be in rest mode moving forward, with several star players ruled out for this game. Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams will likely get more time on the floor.
More News
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Logs double-double in win•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Quiet in 25 minutes•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Swats season-high six shots in win•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Minimal impact in win•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Good to go Monday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Iffy against Chicago•