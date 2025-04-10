Now Playing

Holmgren (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.

After recording a double-double in Wednesday's win against the Suns, Holmgren won't be available Friday. The Thunder seem to be in rest mode moving forward, with several star players ruled out for this game. Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams will likely get more time on the floor.

