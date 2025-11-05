Holmgren (lower back sprain) will not play Wednesday against Portland.

Holmgren returned from a three-game absence during Tuesday's 126-107 victory over the Clippers, finishing with 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes. The Thunder will play it safe on the second leg of this back-to-back set, however. In Holmgren's absence, the Thunder will likely rely on Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams.