Hartenstein checked out of the game with 8:48 remaining in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Timberwolves after sustaining an apparent injury to his nose, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Hartenstein took a shot from an opposing player while going for a rebound in the third quarter, and he left for the locker room with a bloody nose. If the big man is unable to return, the Thunder could rely more heavily on Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams to fill minutes at center down the stretch.