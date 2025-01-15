Hartenstein logged nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 win over the 76ers.

Hartenstein posted a game-high mark in rebounds and has now reached double-digit boards in 14 of his 24 regular-season appearances. The big man has contributed a double-double in four of the Thunder's last 10 outings, and he has recorded eight-plus rebounds in each of the club's last 18 outings. Hartenstein is also averaging career highs in several categories, including points (11.8), rebounds (12.2), assists (4.1), blocks (1.3) and minutes (29.8).