Hartenstein produced 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 129-122 loss to Cleveland.

Hartenstein was a steady presence on both ends of the court for the Thunder despite the loss, and he finished just two assists away from recording what would've been his first triple-double of the season. His two-way ability is impressive, as Hartenstein has recorded double-digit points and/or rebounds in all but one of his 21 appearances this season. He's averaging 12.2 points and 12.1 rebounds per game as a starter in 2024-25.