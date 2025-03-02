Hartenstein is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Spurs on Sunday.
Hartenstein began Friday's game against the Hawks on the bench, but he will reenter the starting lineup Sunday due to the absence of Chet Holmgren (ankle). Hartenstein has averaged 10.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists over 23.6 minutes per game over his last five games.
