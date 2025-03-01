Hartenstein finished Friday's 135-119 win over the Hawks with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 27 minutes.

Hartenstein was relegated to a reserve role Friday as head coach Mark Daigneault opted to go with Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren in the front court. Holmgren did not play in the second half due to an ankle sprain, and Hartenstein stepped into the starting five and corralled eight of his 10 rebounds over the final two quarters. Hartenstein is good to play around 25 minutes a game regardless of his role, though he could be back in the starting lineup against the Spurs on Sunday if Holmgren is unable to play due to injury.