Williams amassed eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 123-119 overtime victory over Chicago.

Williams played a season-high 33 minutes in the overtime victory, but he only managed eight points on seven shot attempts. The 27-year-old did provide a bit of value with his steals and rebounding numbers. However, even when he sees an increase in minutes, his usage numbers are just not where they need to be in order to make him fantasy-relevant in anything but the deepest of leagues.