Williams (knee) will undergo surgery on his left knee Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

Williams likely won't be back on the floor until mid-November at the earliest. The TCU product played in 69 regular-season games with Oklahoma City during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three-point range.