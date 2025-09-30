Thunder's Kenrich Williams: To be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) will undergo surgery on his left knee Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.
Williams likely won't be back on the floor until mid-November at the earliest. The TCU product played in 69 regular-season games with Oklahoma City during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three-point range.
