Johnson was selected by the Thunder with the 50th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Johnson had a tumultuous collegiate career, as he collapsed on the court in December of 2020 while playing for Florida and was later diagnosed with an increase in cardiac mass. He transferred to Kansas State in August of 2022 and was cleared to play during the 2022-23 season. The 23-year-old averaged 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 34.1 minutes per game with the Wildcats and was medically cleared for the NBA Draft in May. He has a solid catch-and-shoot game and will attempt to carve out a role in Oklahoma City.