Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dieng will come off the bench for Thursday's preseason game against the Hornets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Isaiah Hartenstein will be making his preseason debut Thursday evening, which will prompt Dieng's return to the second unit, where his minutes will see a sizeable dip. When the Thunder are at full strength, it's unlikely Dieng will get the minutes he needs to make an impact in fantasy hoops.
