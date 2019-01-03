Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Atrocious shooting in triple-double
Westbrook totaled 14 points (3-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 16 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in the Thunder's 107-100 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.
On the surface, the final line appears perfectly acceptable for fantasy purposes, considering it represents yet another trademark triple-double for Westbrook. However, when digging deeper, it's evident the perennial All-Star's shot isn't as rehabilitated as his 54.2 percent success rate versus the Mavericks on Tuesday may have implied. Westbrook only managed to get into double digits in the scoring column against the Lakers due to a near-perfect night from the charity stripe, as he failed to even hit 20 percent of his attempts from the field for the second time in the last three games, and the third time overall in the last seven. The 30-year-old has been heavily critical of his own offensive performance recently, so he'll undoubtedly continue to focus on propping up what is statistically his poorest body of work this decade -- factoring in Wednesday's numbers, Westbrook's 41.6 overall shooting percentage is his worst since his rookie 2008-09 campaign, while his 23.6 percent figure from three-point range exceeds only the 22.1 percent tally he generated during the 2009-10 season.
