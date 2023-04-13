Gilgeous-Alexander posted 32 points (11-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 123-118 play-in game win over New Orleans.

Gilgeous-Alexander suffered through a sluggish first half but made up for it after halftime, scoring 25 points and a go-ahead jumper to seal the win. Despite the slow start, the All-Star shot 50 percent from the floor and was perfect from the charity stripe, drilling four key free throws in the closing seconds. The Thunder will face the Timberwolves in the next stage of the play-in tournament, which should be good news for Alexander. He posted 35 points, seven rebounds and five assists against Minnesota back in December.