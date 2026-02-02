Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 34 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-111 win over the Nuggets.

The hits keep coming for Gilgeous-Alexander, who lifted his seasonal scoring average to 32.0 points per game. That's good enough for second in the league behind Luka Doncic (33.6) and just ahead of Anthony Edwards (29.4). While it's hard to envision the 2024-25 MVP to outdo last season's results, he's converting 55.8 percent of his shot attempts, which is on pace to set a career high by a wide margin.