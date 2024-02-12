Gilgeous-Alexander closed Sunday's 127-113 win over the Kings with 38 points (15-26 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-9 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander came just two points shy of reaching the 40-point mark for the sixth time this season, and the star point guard continues to perform at an elite level every time he steps on the court. Even though his offensive numbers had decreased a bit in recent games, at least compared to his lofty standards, Gilgeous-Alexander remains an above-average scorer who can also run the offensive at an elite level. The star floor general is averaging 29.0 points, 8.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game in five February contests.