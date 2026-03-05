Gilgeous-Alexander produced 26 points (9-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Knicks.

Gilgeous-Alexander drilled some clutch shots down the stretch to ensure the Thunder earned their fourth straight victory, and he finished with a plus-six differential in the three-point win. The four-time All-Star ranks second in points per game (31.7) this season, and he's getting those buckets with remarkable efficiency, shooting 55.1 percent from the floor and 89.3 percent at the charity stripe.