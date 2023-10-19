Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Pistons due to a knee contusion, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

While it's discouraging that Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with an injury ahead of Thursday's preseason finale, coach Mark Daigneault said that the issue is "nothing serious." Given Daigneault's optimism, it certainly seems possible that Gilgeous-Alexander will be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against Chicago.