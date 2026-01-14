Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 34 points (11-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five boards, five dimes and four swats over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 win over the Spurs.

Gilgeous-Alexander tied his career high in blocks in this one, and this was also his 111th consecutive game scoring north of 20 points. He's now just 15, 20-plus point performances away from tying Wilt Chamberlain's record for the No. 1 spot.