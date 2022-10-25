Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander was initially ruled out, but he's apparently feeling better than anticipated and could suit up. Josh Giddey (ankle) is out, so either way, more minutes could be in store for Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins and other backcourt players.