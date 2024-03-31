Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) has ascended to questionable in advance of Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Gilgeous-Alexander has missed two consecutive contests due to a right quad bruise, but he appears to be on the mend. His status could come down to pregame warm-ups, and while ensuring his rest-of-season health is likely an organizational priority, Oklahoma City remains amid a contested battle with Minnesota and Denver for the top seed in the Western Conference. Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins have garnered enlarged workloads in Gilgeous-Alexander's recent absences.