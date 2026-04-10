Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Cleared to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dosunmu (calf) is good to go for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Dosunmu is set to return from a one-game absence after getting a maintenance day Wednesday against Orlando. He could see a usage rate spike Friday with so many key players sidelined Friday.
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Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Cleared to play•